Three granted $200,000 bail each

– for allegedly trying to pass bribe

THREE women appeared on Thursday before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and were charged separately for bribery.

The charges state that on Monday at the Brickdam Police Station, Lanise Madison, one of the three women, willfully attempted to obstruct or pervert the course of justice by offering the sum of $120,000 to one Sergeant George to prevent him instituting a charge against her son, Kirk Madison.

The 36-year-old mother of three, who resides at North Ruimveldt, denied the charge, and was granted bail, as the prosecutor was not opposed to the idea.

Pamela Gobin of Soesdyke Sand Road was also slapped with the same charge as Madison for offering the sum of $200,000 to the said Sergeant George for him not to institute charges against one Mario Persaud.

The 39-year-old security guard, like Madison, denied the charge and was granted bail.

The same applied to 27-year-old Latoya Toppings, of Lodge, who is alleged to have willfully attempted to obstruct or pervert the course of justice by offering the sum of $ 120,000 to Sergeant George to prevent the institution of a charge against Kevin Dike.

Each was granted bail in the sum of $200,000, and told to return to court on October 10.