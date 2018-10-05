Thirst for gold lands Grove man in jail

A VENDOR was on Thursday remanded to prison after he appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman on a robbery-under-arms charge.

The charge alleges that on September 29, 2018 at the Black-and-White Bridge in Tucville and while being armed with knife Bernard Farley robbed Wayne Bricks of four gold chains valued $664,0000, eight gold rings valued $600,000 and one gold band valued $250,000.

The 31-year-old, who resides at Grove, East Bank Demerara, denied the charge, and eagerly look forward to being granted bail, as, according to his attorney, George Thomas, he does not pose a flight risk since he has been rather cooperative with the police.

But while police prosecutor, Inspector Shallon Daniels had no objection to bail, he asked that the sum be substantial.

However, Magistrate Latchman thought better of it, and decided Farley was better off in prison, until he made his next appearance on October 10.