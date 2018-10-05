Prime Minister’s Cup 2 garners more support

BILLED to commence on October 19, the Prime Minister’s Cup 2 has again attracted the attention of corporate Guyana.

The three-day tournament, organised by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc., has received an undisclosed amount of cash from Industrial Supplies and Services and Ink Plus towards the event.

Thelisha Case, a representative of the company, presented a cheque to Mario Allicock of the GSCL Inc. at its location, 51 Robb and Albert Streets, Bourda.

Case said that the company is impressed with the professionalism of the organisation and is happy to be on board for the hosting of this tournament, while Allicock expressed gratitude for the company’s support.

Ink Plus Sales Representative Raveena Mohan presented a substantial sum to GSCL Inc Telesha Ousman at the entity’s location, Laluni Street in Queenstown.

The GSCL is also reminding teams that more than $2M is at stake. The prize money in each category has increased since 2017, with the All Stars champions set to take home $700 000 while the Masters champions will pocket $600 000. What’s more, the Most Valuable Player in each category will win a Hero motorcycle and a 55-inch Smart television set respectively.

Speedboat All-Stars are the defending Open champions and Regal Masters are the holders of the Masters title. The tournament will culminate on October 21 at the Everest Cricket Club ground.