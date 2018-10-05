Guns, ammo licenses handed to 130 Indigenous residents

The Government of Guyana through the Ministries of the Presidency, and the Ministries of Indigenous Peoples Affairs and Public Security on Friday morning handed over 130 firearm licenses to residents of twelve communities in the Upper Mazaruni.

The ceremony was held in Kamarang in Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) where the other communities assembled.

The process was a mutli-agency one which has been in the making following the government’s gun amnesty period back in 2015 which saw several persons from communities in the area handing in guns for which they had no legal holdings on. Guns and ammunition were also returned to the residents following the regulation process.

The agencies which had a significant part to play in the process were the Guyana Revenue Authority, General Registrar’s Office, and several local government bodies.

In his address, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan cautioned the residents that should they act in a manner that is harmful to other and outside of the guidelines through which the firearms are issued, he will revoke the licenses.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs Sydney Allicock said the process which was in the making for some time now was expected to be done in time for Heritage Month but due to the processes which had to be followed the ceremony could not have been done before.

Representing the Ministry of the Presidency was Minister Dawn Hasting Williams. She told the residents communities that President David Granger was very adamant in fulfilling the promise to the communities in the Upper Mazaruni since it was those residents who first approached government for a gun amnesty period to address the number of illegal weapons which were present in the various communities.

Deputy Commissioner Administration Paul Williams told the residents that there were very few instances where matters involving the use of illegal weapons had come to the police. He suggested to the residents since they are now legal holders of firearms, it is not the hope or wish of the police force to investigate matters involving residents and their firearms in future.