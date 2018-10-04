Women charged for attempting to bribe cop

Three women, who allegedly attempted to bribe a police officer to release three men held for unlawful possession of firearm charges , were on Thursday charged for bribery at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The charges stated that on October ,1, 2018 at the Brickdam Police Station, Lanise Madison willfully attempted to obstruct or pervert the course of justice by offering the sum of $120,000 to Sergeant George to prevent an institution of a charge against one Kirk Madison.

The 36- year- old mother of three who resides at North Ruimveldt denied the charge that was read out to her in court by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Pamela Gobin was also charged for same offence which stated that on same day at the Brickdam Police Station she willfully attempted to obstruct or pervert the course of justice by offering the sum of $200,000 to Sergeant George to prevent an institution of a charge against one Mario Persaud.

The 39- year- old security guard who resides at Soesdyke Sand Road, denied the charge.

It was further alleged that on the same day at the Brickdam Police Station Latoya Toppings willfully attempted to obstruct or pervert the course of justice by offering the sum of $ 120,000 to Sergeant George to prevent an institution of a charge against one Kevin Dike.

The 27-year -old woman who resides at Lodge pleaded not guilty to the charge.The prosecution had no objection to bail which was granted to the three accused.

According to the police facts, on the day in question the women approached the police officer and attempted to bribe the rank in order to release the three men who were in custody for unlawful possession of firearm.They were promptly arrested.

Bail was granted by Magistrate Judy Latchman in sum of $200,000 each. The women are expected to make their next court appearance on October 10, 2018.