GROWING old for many is inevitable and with it comes concomitant concern and attention treating with the elderly.

The cliché that the greatest measure of a society is how it treats its elderly is not without merit. This demographic has rights, which include privacy; protection from abuse; access to quality social services; and to live in a safe, clean and healthy environment. Where societies today see greater movement of people, such impacts the elderly and by extension the environment in which they live and the services at their disposal. The family structure continues to be impacted — creating new ones — even as it brings new meaning and importance to the nuclear and extended units. The extended family, a featured characteristic of our society, is taking on new forms. Where parents have migrated — leaving their children in the care of grandparents, aunts and uncles to follow later– their parents are often left behind.

Where parents do not want to follow their adult children, preferring to stay in their original homes, such pose challenges to their offspring meeting their pyscho-social needs. Where parents, having either migrated with their children or have their children follow and want to re-migrate, very often this results in having to leave their children and grandchildren behind.

There exist other challenges, such as children being unable to provide the needed care for their elderly parents, are left with the option of having them re-migrate or move into nursing homes or retirement communities. In Guyana, where the elderly resides alone or are sent to either of the named facilities, there exist the options of the state-owned Palms, or non-government institutions.

Elderly care has become a lucrative business. This market (product and services) is projected to reach US $ 512.7 billion in 2020. Gone are the days when to leave an elderly loved one in the care of ‘strangers’ was considered abandonment. This demographic has unique needs; and where it is recognised that trained professionals (nurses, doctors, social workers, etc.) are better able to satisfy these — invariably at a cost — persons are favourably rethinking placing loved ones in the care of others.

The elderly care business is growing in Guyana. Where factors such as safety, cost and climate are dictating the elderly returning, it creates the need to provide a service. Recently, a facility was opened at Le Ressouvenir, East Coast of Demerara, providing at competitive rates, similar services and environment to what obtains in developed societies. Then there is the young female re-migrant entrepreneur, recognised by the Barack Obama administration, for the home care services she provides for the elderly.

Where competition and choice exist, such brings with it not only comparative analyses, but also expectations that service will meet an acceptable baseline. One such is that the elderly’s semblance of dignity would be maintained, irrespective of financial wherewithal.

This includes respecting them as human beings who deserve to be treated with respect. Non-state competition or presence will also impact on and put pressure on state services to operate at comparative levels in the provision of basic services, treatment and environment. For instance, engaging in activities that would keep the cognitive skills of the elderly active, such as through games, outings and other social activities. The concept of shut-in, leaving the elderly alone or un-involved has been found to be undermining their quality of life and longevity.

Advocates for the elderly have argued — not without merit — of the need for strong laws; this would including oversight agencies and services that would ensure that this population continues to enjoy the highest quality of life possible. This, in an environment where dignity and respect are considered important factors. It needs to be said that to the extent where their appearance–physical and environmental–and treatment are healthy, such add living to their lives.

Dignity requires the elderly not being made to feel that having given of their best years that at this vulnerable phase of life’s journey, they do deserve to be treated as discards. To be fair, sometimes such treatment is not the result of absence of love, but the absence of knowledge of caring for this demographic and in the presence of limited financial resources. Shifting thinking and corresponding action is a process that requires nurturing, which would come through lobbying to shape positive rethinking, realise the establishment of policies, programmes and laws. The advantage to the society where private services are increasing, is that seeking to establish these consistent with international standards and expectations, it would gently be nudging the society in the right direction.