Prison service needs refocusing

…Samuels says past two years were tough

ACTING Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, has said that major focus is currently being placed on improving the prison service here that has been beset by violence and routine smuggling of contraband into the system.

He made the comments on Sunday as Guyana kick-starts the observance of Prison Service Week 2018. Addressing a thanksgiving ceremony held at the Cecil Kilkenny Prison Officers Training School at the Lusignan Prison, Samuels alluded to the theme of the celebrations: “Revitalising a Purpose-Driven Organisation,” noting that it is important as it speaks to the efforts being made to improve the system.

According to him, “2017-2018 was an extremely tough year for all of us as we struggled to reconstruct our lives after the 2017 burning of the Camp Street Prison, the death of Prison Officer [Odinga] Wickham and injuries to so many others, as well as the aftermath of dealing with many emboldened and aggressive inmates, and a few rogue Prison Officers.”

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, also speaking at the event, noted: “since being the minister of public security, the prison has been somewhat problematic especially in the context of the two fires [in 2016 and then in 2017].”

Despite the adversity faced, Samuels reminded the gathering of officers that they all persevered to the present today. But more than persevering, he told them too that change is necessary.

“It is apt that our theme for this year stresses “revitalisation,” because that is just what we need to do – revitalise; re-energise; refocus,” he posited.

The acting director also explained that the prison system must also be “purpose-driven” because it has a necessary function in society. Importantly, this also requires the workers within the system to also be purpose-driven. Samuels stressed, “This is the environment that the Officers of the Guyana Prison Service, junior and senior alike, need to foster if we are to truly be successful. Then, and only then, can we talk meaningfully about revitalisation.”

BETTER MUST COME

As he spoke extensively about this process of revitalising the system, he shared that progress is already being made. This includes the reconstruction of the Camp Street facility and the expansion of the Mazaruni facility. Introducing technology is also a critical component of enhancing the system. He said that this year alone, $44M was approved for the upgrade of CCTV equipment at the Mazaruni and New Amsterdam Prisons. “In light of the constant breaches at points of entry, while we await the procurement of scanners, we have requested the inclusion of a programme to acquire and install additional cameras. We are also trying to duplicate the viewing points so as to stem the prevalence of collusion,” the rank highlighted.

And not only will the infrastructure be revamped, but the conditions within too. He told the gathering that at the Mazaruni Prison, where there is a plethora of complaints about the quality of drinking water, a $39M contract has been signed that would see the drilling of wells and the establishment of a water treatment facility for that location. Minister Ramjattan said the local prisons are “almost Victorian age prisons” which lack modernity and with respect to infrastructure, they are “not the best.”

REHABILITATION

“Rehabilitation for reintegration is key on the agenda,” Samuels also said while noting that this is a purpose of the system. But to carry out this mandate while ensuring that the system is in keeping with international standards, he advanced that much more has to be done.

The average prison population is 2245, out of which 2165 are men. When further analysed, Samuels disclosed that a further 1484 have been convicted and 784 are between the ages of 18 and 36. This group of young offenders represents 52.8 per cent of the said population, and the Director postulated that many of these young offenders are fathers and were the sole breadwinners.

“Like it or not, many current and future offenders will return to society and be a part of our communities and even a part of our families,” he began explaining and continued, “If we fail to try to rehabilitate them, if we fail to give them a second chance, if we continue to fail to adequately address their training needs, we will then cause them to return to a life of crime. And then whom will they be sent back to? They will be sent back to us.”

PRISON OFFICERS

“The biggest task is to ensure that our prison officers continue to be strong,” Ramjattan remarked and posited that the job prison officers are doing is “extremely difficult”. Having to work in these conditions would not only put a strain on the officers but on the family too, he contended. And with the coming oil industry, he noted too that: “We must ensure that our prison officers and all the professionals in the service benefit from that bounty.” Samuels noted too that prisoners are not the only ones in need of help but so are the prison officers. These officers contend with the danger of being surrounded by persons who pose a threat to them vis a vis their violent tendencies or even their health. Further, their salaries could use improvement.

He remained thankful that they’re “purpose driven” officers who “stay the course” but also acknowledged: “There are some rogue elements in our midst who are like salt and pepper in a fresh wound.” But the service has begun rooting out these elements. He shared that in 2018 alone, 28 ranks were dismissed, with 11 of those for trafficking-related activities. Currently, there are 12 ranks interdicted from duty, with nine of who are charged either departmentally or criminally for trafficking-related activities.

“The fact that we can introspect and say that ‘I should not have done that, or I should not have seen my colleague done that and not speak up’… I’ve said on several occasions that silence is violence,” Minister Ramjattan said. Further he stressed, “If we shut our mouths to the wrongdoings it will occur, so we must speak out.” Even with all the developments that can take place, Minister Ramjattan added that unless there are professionals who are committed to their work and who show a great degree of integrity, all the work will go to waste.

And to this end Samuels affirmed that the work is not done yet, and said: “I know – and I know that you know that I know – that being a Prison Officer is not an easy task. But what I want to implore upon all who are present here today is that we carry out our duties with purpose.”