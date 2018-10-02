GuySuCo on track for second-crop target

THE Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) said it is on track to achieve its second crop production target, noting that its three estates- Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt have been performing satisfactorily thus far for the crop.

Albion Estate has achieved and exceeded weekly production targets for five of its seven weeks of grinding, while Blairmont Estate has achieved and exceeded two of its eight week’s target. Uitvlugt Estate has been grinding for six weeks and has achieved and surpassed one week’s production target, the sugar corporation said in a release.

The achievement of weekly production targets means that employees will be receiving Weekly Production Incentive (WPI) based on the number of weeks for which the targets were reached, GuySuCo said.

According to the corporation, despite some challenges, management and staff on the estates have remained focused and are working tirelessly towards achieving the target of 68,045 tonnes of sugar for the second crop. Target per estates for the second crop are as follows: Uitvlugt – 10,780, Albion – 38,160 and Blairmont Estate – 19,105 tonnes of sugar.

“The management wishes to express its gratitude to all stakeholders; including the unions, residents, community groups and leaders, who have been supporting the estates and the corporation, and to request that this support be continued throughout the rest of the crop,” the release ended.