Reflections of a week gone by

LAST week was Child Protection Week and many activities were planned in different regions of Guyana to draw the nation’s attention to the plight of children who suffer abuse. The activities not only highlighted the needs of the developing child, but also helped adults to recognise their role in preventing child abuse, while working with members of their communities to promote child protection.

It is hard to monitor the type of impact that was made on, or left with the public at large, but if through our efforts we were able to protect or save a few children from being abused, then the entire venture was worthwhile. Children should not be brought into this world to suffer and if we want capable adults of the future, we must ensure the best upbringing for our children today.

Last Wednesday morning I took an early-morning visit to the Sophia children’s home to see some of those very same children. It was the day that we were holding a Child Protection Week rally at the Stabroek Market Square and there was a lot to do that day. However, there are three children, siblings, at the home that I have been meaning to visit for a long time and that day I just had to see them before they left for school.

The first person who caught my attention as I arrived at the home, was a smartly dressed young man whom I have known since he was a boy. He wore neatly ironed trousers, a white shirt and black tie. ‘All ready for work?’ I asked him and he replied ‘No Miss, I’m going Carnegie, I’m doing cooking’. I felt so proud of him; he is getting his life into perspective, I wish him well.

The children were busily getting ready for school, some already had their uniforms on, and some were going to bathe, when one boy approached me, ‘Morning Miss.’ It was another child that I had met long ago when he was two, nearly three years old; ‘Morning’ I said and continued, ‘Look how tall you’ve grown, how old are you now?’ ‘10’ he replied. It seemed like just the other day (when he was about four to five years old) that he had spent the night with foster parents and early the next morning he said to them, ‘I wan’ go home now.’ To him, the children’s home was his ‘real home,’ in fact, it was the only one he’d ever known. But now aged 10, I am sure he realises that the care centre is not a ‘proper’ home. Then I saw them, the three little ones that I had come to visit, two already, dressed neatly for school and the other in the process. I hugged them tightly and they hugged back. The three little ones and I sat and talked and the youngest, a girl asked, ‘Mummy, (that’s what she calls me and probably other women too) when we come from school, you gan come for we and take we by your place?’ I told her no and I explained why, but promised that we would spend some time together soon, as we had done before. After asking about a few other young people whom I know, I left the children’s home to start my day’s work.

I needed to relay to you, the reader of this article, what I saw and felt that morning: the fact that there are these delightful children currently living in a children’s home through no fault of their own; and they are holding it down and keeping it real. Day by day they are striving and getting by , not in the easiest of scenarios, but with the help of the authorities. Staff members, social workers, CPA officers and some volunteers all do their part; but what the children need most of all are genuine families and devoted people who care about children, enough to foster, mentor or adopt them.

Of course, there is a process that takes place before hand. This involves a police clearance and home assessment, and in the case of adoption, a more detailed procedure is required. I am sure however, that there are people out there in Guyana who can do this for our children from their hearts.

Each year during Child Protection Week, we highlight and emphasise what adults can do to help the nation’s children. Why not partner with us to help children? To find out more about Mentorship or Foster Care, call 231/8423, or for the Adoption Unit, call 225/ 7450 during working hours. Let us give them a childhood they would always want to remember.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child call the CPA hotline on 227 0979 or email childcaregy@gmail.com

A Message from the Childcare and Protection Agency, Ministry of Social Protection