A 31-year-old Linden businessman is currently in police custody after being busted with an illegal firearm and cannabis along in the Aranka Trail, Cuyuni River.

According to a police report , around 12:30hrs on Monday the Silver City, Wismar resident was nabbed with an unlicensed 9MM Pistol with ten live matching rounds and 16 grams of cannabis inside of his haversack.

The man is expected to be placed before the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.