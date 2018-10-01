Cricket West Indies Confirms SUPER50 CUP teams and schedule

St John’s, ANTIGUA – The Super50 Cup bowls off next Wednesday, October 3 in Trinidad with defending champions, the Windward Volcanoes, taking on the Trinidad Red Force at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Just over two weeks since the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Final, the Super50 Cup now occupies an October (November from 2019 onwards) window to allow continuity of white-ball cricket as the WINDIES builds toward the 2019 ICC World Cup. 42 matches will be played before the Final on Sunday, October 28 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados as the tournament hosts the region’s biggest cricket rivalries over an action-packed 26 days

The six Franchises will once again be joined by the Combined Campuses and College (CCC) Marooners and the USA, with Canada and WINDIES B completing the ten teams. Matches will be played in Trinidad and Barbados, with the Brian Lara Academy, Queen’s Park Oval, Kensington Oval, 3Ws and Windward the confirmed venues.

With the WINDIES now qualified for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, the region’s best 50-over players, that aren’t touring India with the Test team will be looking to impress the selectors and force their way into the WINDIES ODI squad.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO, Johnny Grave said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s Super50 Cup and are delighted that both Canada and the USA are able to participate for the first time. Over the past year we have invested heavily on providing additional opportunities for our best young cricketers, through an expanded A team programme, and the WINDIES B development team that played in Cricket Canada’s Global T20 and Summerfest tournaments, and it’s great that the WINDIES B team get another opportunity to play competitive cricket.”

LIVE TV AND STREAMING

ESPN Caribbean is once again partnering with CWI to show 13 matches live matches from Kensington Oval, with all other matches streamed live on the WINDIES Cricket YouTube channel and the redesigned www.windiescricket.com.

According to Commercial Director, Dominic Warne, the new 4-year ESPN Caribbean deal is “fundamental to showcasing our premier 50-over competition to as many people as possible in the region and throughout the world.” Warne added, “we’re highlighting the big regional rivalries with all matches streamed live and a record number of live high definition day/night match-ups on ESPN Caribbean. We are continuing on our promise to make it easier for fans to watch the Super50 at the ground, on the TV or online.”

SUPER50 Cup 2018 Fixtures

WED 3/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Port of Spain, Oct 3 2018

Trinidad & Tobago vs

Windward Islands

WED 3/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Tarouba, Oct 3 2018

West Indies B vs

Canada

THURS 4/10 – 09:00 AM -04 Group B, at Cave Hill, Oct 4 2018

Combined Campuses and Colleges vs

Jamaica

THURS 4/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group B, (D/N) at Bridgetown, Oct 4 2018\

Barbados vs

Leeward Islands

FRIDAY 5/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Port of Spain, Oct 5 2018

Guyana vs

Trinidad & Tobago

FRIDAY 5/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Tarouba, Oct 5 2018

Windward Islands vs

Canada

SATURDAY 6/10 – 09:00 AM -04 Group B, at Cave Hill, Oct 6 2018

Combined Campuses and Colleges vs

United States of America

SATURDAY 6/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group B, (D/N) at Bridgetown, Oct 6 2018

Barbados vs

Jamaica

SUNDAY 7/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Tarouba, Oct 7 2018

Guyana vs

West Indies B

SUNDAY 7/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Port of Spain, Oct 7 2018

Trinidad & Tobago vs

Canada

MON DAY8/10 – 09:00 AM -04 Group B, at Cave Hill, Oct 8 2018

Combined Campuses and Colleges vs

Leeward Islands

MONDAY 8/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group B, (D/N) at Bridgetown, Oct 8 2018

Jamaica vs

United States of America

TUESDAY 9/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Tarouba, Oct 9 2018

Guyana vs

Canada

TUEDAY 9/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Port of Spain, Oct 9 2018

Windward Islands vs

West Indies B

WEDNESDAY 10/10 – 09:00 AM -04 Group B, at Cave Hill, Oct 10 2018

Barbados vs

Combined Campuses and Colleges

WEDNESDAY 10/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group B, (D/N) at Bridgetown, Oct 10 2018

Leeward Islands vs

United States of America

THURSDAY 11/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Tarouba, Oct 11 2018

Guyana vs

Windward Islands

THURSDAY 11/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Port of Spain, Oct 11 2018

Trinidad & Tobago vs

West Indies B

FRIDAY 12/10 – 09:00 AM -04 Group B, at Cave Hill, Oct 12 2018

JamaicaLeeward Islands vs

FRIDAY 12/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group B, (D/N) at Bridgetown, Oct 12 2018

Barbados vs

United States of America

SATURDAY 13/10 – 11:30 AM -04 Group A, at Tarouba, Oct 13 2018

Guyana vs

Trinidad & Tobago

SAT 13/10 – 11:30 AM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Port of Spain, Oct 13 2018

Windward Islands vs

Canada

SUNDAY 14/10 – 09:00 AM -04 Group B, at Cave Hill, Oct 14 2018

Combined Campuses and Colleges vs

Jamaica

SUNDAY 14/10 – 11:30 AM -04 Group B, at Bridgetown, Oct 14 2018

Barbados vs

Leeward Islands

MONDAY 15/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Port of Spain, Oct 15 2018

Guyana vs

Canada

MONDAY 15/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Tarouba, Oct 15 2018

West Indies B vs

Windward Islands

TUESDAY 16/10 – 09:00 AM -04 Group B, at Cave Hill, Oct 16 2018

Barbados vs

United States of America

TUESDAY 16/10 – 02:00 PM -04Group B, (D/N) at Bridgetown, Oct 16 2018

Jamaica vs

Leeward Islands

WEDNESDAY 17/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Port of Spain, Oct 17 2018

West Indies B vs

Canada

WEDNESDAY 17/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Tarouba, Oct 17 2018

Windward Islands vs

Trinidad & Tobago

THURSDAY 18/10 – 09:00 AM -04 Group B, at Cave Hill, Oct 18 2018

Leeward Islands vs

United States of America

THURSDAY 18/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group B, (D/N) at Bridgetown, Oct 18 2018

Barbados vs

Combined Campuses and Colleges

FRIDAY 19/10 – 11:30 AM -04 Group A, at Port of Spain, Oct 19 2018

Guyana vs

Windward Islands

FRIDAY 19/10 – 11:30 AM -04 Group A, at Tarouba, Oct 19 2018

Trinidad & Tobago vs

West Indies B

SATURDAY 20/10 – 09:00 AM -04 Group B, at Cave Hill, Oct 20 2018

Combined Campuses and Colleges vs

United States of America

SATURDAY 20/10 – 11:30 AM -04 Group B, at Bridgetown, Oct 20 2018

Barbados vs

Jamaica

SUNDAY 21/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Tarouba, Oct 21 2018

Guyana vs

West Indies B

SUNDAY 21/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group A, (D/N) at Port of Spain, Oct 21 2018

Trinidad & Tobago vs

Canada

MONDAY 22/10 – 09:00 AM -04 Group B, at Cave Hill, Oct 22 2018

Jamaica vs

United States of America

MONDAY 22/10 – 02:00 PM -04 Group B, (D/N) at Bridgetown, Oct 22 2018

Combined Campuses and Colleges vs

Leeward Islands

THURSDAY 25/10 – 02:00 PM -04 1st Semi Final, (D/N) at Bridgetown, Oct 25 2018

FRIDAY 26/10 – 02:00 PM -04 2nd Semi Final, (D/N) at Bridgetown, Oct 26 2018

SUNDAY 28/10 – 11:30 AM -04

Final, (D/N) at Bridgetown, Oct 28 2018