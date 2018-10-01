Ann’s Grove man murdered in Puruni backdam

A father of six of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara was brutally killed at a Pununi mining area in the Cuyuni/Mazaruni between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Dead is Kelvin Royston Daly whose badly chopped body was found lying along a trail by workers from another mining camp in the area. The man’s body was discovered by the men as they made their way to their camp on Monday morning.

Daly was expected to travel out of the area as a result of a lack of work and his inability to properly sustain himself during the last few weeks.

“All we were doing is working to find money to feed ourselves,” his 22-year-old son who was also in the area with him explained.

He said following a lull in mining activities, he decided to abandon gold mining and started working in a shop. He further explained that once he made enough money he told his father that they should leave the area and return home.

“He said no he will stay two more days so I came out last week Sunday and I waiting for him to call me but the call I got was this morning is about his death,” the man’s son said.

The police are investigating the incident.(Leroy Smith)