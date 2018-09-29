It’s not too late for ICJ

…Guyana tells world leaders Venezuela has time to defend claims at World Court

VICE President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge told world leaders on Friday that there is still time for Venezuela to participate at the level of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to resolve the age old Guyana/Venezuela Border Controversy.

“In March of this year, Guyana filed its application in the Court seeking an affirmation of the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award and the international boundary that it established. Unfortunately, notwithstanding its obligation to do so, Venezuela has thus far refused to participate in the proceedings. Guyana sincerely hopes that it will change its mind. There is still time for it to do so,” Vice President Greenidge told the world leaders assembled at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York for the 73rd Regular Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 73).

As he addressed the General Debate, in the absence of the President David Granger, the vice president explained that the move by Guyana to file the application at the ICJ is in keeping with a decision of the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres to refer the border controversy to the ICJ. The decision of the Secretary-General, which is binding on both parties, was handed down on January 30, 2018.

He used the platform to express Guyana’s gratitude to the Secretary-General for his contribution to the resolution of the longstanding matter, noting that the country looks forward to a final judgment by the ICJ. “The rule of law must prevail,” he said.

By an order dated June 19, 2018, the ICJ fixed November 19, 2018 and April 18, 2019 as the respective time-limits for the filing of a Memorial by the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and a Counter-Memorial by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela but the Spanish speaking country has indicated that it will not participate in the court’s proceedings.

Preparations for the submission of the Memorial by Guyana are moving apace. The written pleadings, in the form of Memorials will address the question of the jurisdiction of the Court in hearing the case brought by the State of Guyana.

Under Article 53 of the Statute of the Court, “whenever one of the parties does not appear before the Court, or fails to defend its case, the other party may call upon the Court to decide in favour of its claim.” The vice president said Guyana firmly believes that adherence to the cardinal principles of the sovereign equality of States, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, and the peaceful resolution of disputes are the most effective guarantees of peace.

“As a responsible member of the global community, Guyana seeks peace not only in our region, but throughout the world where the scourge of war and conflict are an obstacle to development. They divert attention away from the pressing problems of development and the enhancement of human well-being,” Vice President Greenidge said.

Pointing to the Middle East, he renewed calls for a two-state solution to the generational conflict between the peoples of Palestine and Israel. “These two peoples have much to gain by living side by side in peace. The people of Palestine, including the inhabitants of Gaza, like people everywhere have a right to life, to a dignified existence and to their own homeland,” he posited.

Zooming closer to home – the Caribbean Region, he said Guyana joins the overwhelming majority of the international community in calling for the removal of the trade and economic embargo against Cuba – an impediment which frustrates the right of the Cuban people to development and material well-being.