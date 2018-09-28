Registration for PM T20 Cup closes tomorrow

… Tournament receives international support

REGISTRATION for the second edition of the Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup closes tomorrow, according to information from the organising committee.

The tournament will run from October 19 to 21, with games to be played across Georgetown.

The inaugural tournament in 2017 attracted a staggering 20 teams, with 12 in the Masters Over-45 category and the remaining eight in the All-Stars category. The overall number of teams in 2018 is expected to increase significantly, with interest being shown by teams from as far away as Canada, New York and Florida, besides the interest being generated by the best local talents from across the country.

The GSCL is also reminding teams that no registration fee is required; but lots are up for grabs, with more than $2M at stake. The prize money in each category has increased from 2017, with the All Stars champions set to take home $700 000 while the Masters champions will pocket $600 000. What’s more, the Most Valuable Player in each category will win a Hero motorcycle and a 55-inch Smart television set respectively.

Speed Boat All-Stars are the defending Open champions, and Regal Masters are the holders of the Masters title.

Meanwhile, the tournament has attracted a number of local and international sponsors, with Managing Director of Encore Consulting Corporation of South Florida, Richard Singh, and Rajkumar Outar of Atlantic Southern Trade and Rica Juice, of Annandale, East Coast Demerara, inking their support recently.

Teams are urged to call the GSCL on 225-4802 or 610-7902 for more information and registration details.