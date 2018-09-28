Nathaya Whaul joins the team of ‘Days like Dese’

Local actress Nathaya Whaul has joined the Guyanese sitcom Days like Dese from Episode 2 and will be playing Susan Rupaul ,the wife of David Rupaul. David is played by Mark Kazim. Other family members of the Rupauls are their three children played by Makayah Smith (Josh), Safira Abrahim- Williams(Elise) and Kailey Liverpool(Kalee), Ron Robinson (Grandpa Rue) Lavonne George (MammaG), Simone Dowding(Mabel the housekeeper), Rajan Tiwari and Simone Persaud (Ram & Sonita –neighbours), Kirk Jardine(Uncle Sonny-family), Mark Luke-Edwards(Detective Jack) Paul Budnah (Pablo, the exterminator), Olivia Rodrigues (cousin), Michael Ignatius (friend) and a cameo performance by Joel Ghansham

‘Days like dese ‘ Season 2 had its first airing last Friday on Atlantic Cable Fresh Channel 1. The show is presented by GEMS Theatre Productions, written by Randolph Critchlow and made possible with support from KFC, Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED), Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Ansa McAl, Sankars Auto Works, Hand in Hand Fire & Life Insurance Co., Nand Persaud & Co. Rice Millers and Ministry of Social Protection.

Viewers can catch Season 2 on Fridays at20:00hrs on ATLANTIC CABLE, Fresh Channel 1; Saturdays at 17:0hrs on CNS 6, 20:00hrs on NTN69 at 20:30hrs .on TVG28; Sundays at 19:00hrs on HBTV9 and 19:30hrs on HGPTV67 / Mondays at 18:30hrs on Cable26/Ch.77 (Berbice) and at 19:00hrs on MTV 65.

Episode 1 began airing from September 7 and each episode will be aired on two weekends on eight channels until November 20. The season will have six episodes.

‘Days Like Dese’ is a 30 minute sitcom that delves deep into the daily lives of a diverse ‘socially responsible’ middle class Guyanese family, the Rupauls. Viewers will feel connected with this family as they journey with them, traversing terrains that may sometimes be considered controversial but always palatably

It is family oriented with a lot of educational information mixed with the comedy.