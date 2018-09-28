Jewan Ka Nritya Dance Group to host first cultural show Set for tomorrow night at NCC

Local Indian Dance Group Jewan Ka Nritya will host its first cultural show at the National Cultural Centre from 20:00hrs tomorrow. The show promises to be a spectacular display of Indian culture and dance.

The Jewan Ka Nritya (JKN) Dance Company has been under the leadership of former Miss India Guyana Roshini Persaud since 2003.

“ I’ve been dancing since I was five years old. Dance for me began in cultural school performances. When I reflect on my ages of dance, it’s quite clear that dance has become who I am. I allow dance to consume me each time I perform. [It is] my sanctuary; just me and the music,” Roshini said. “I always advocate for culture, diversity and extra curriculum. Dance or any form of the art or sport teaches discipline, time management and balance.”

She stated that she holds Jewan Ka Nritya very close to her heart. “I love and care for my students more than expression defines. I teach them to be grounded and most importantly to be true to themselves; to express and dance from within,” she said. “I challenge them at times and I remind them that they can be anything they want to be as long as they are passionate. When all else fails; dance can save you, dance can bring you back. Smile, sing and dance, allow your inner energy to triumph. Why hold back? There aren’t any walls, no confinement just free open space, so just dance.”

She stated that the sustainability of culture is important generation after generation, as such, she extended gratitude to corporate entities that contributed to the show and ensuring that sustainability. Sponsors include Impressions, Sissons Paint -Ganesh Parts, Del Ice Company – Crystal Ice House, Victoria Najab’s GO, Lotus Mall Parika, Feel The Beat Tassa Group, Roshini’s Rocking Recipes and John Lewis Styles.

“We invite the general public to support JKN’s family of dancers so that they can commence their dream project of building a dance studio on the West Bank of Demerara, providing the youths with a medium of positive influence that teaches discipline and time management whilst embracing culture,” Roshini said.