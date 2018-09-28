COURTS Pee Wee to begin today

GRASSROOTS football at COURTS U-11 schools football competition will begin today at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.
The event, which also saw sponsorship from Banks DIH through its Malta Supreme and Rainforest Waters brands as well as the Ministry of Education, is expected to begin with a march past at 09:30hrs.
Below are the fixtures:
10:00hrs – Smith Memorial vs Clonbrook
10:00hrs – St Stephen’s vs BV
10:45hrs – Victoria vs Redeemer
10:45hrs – Mocha Arcadia vs Den Amstel
11:30hrs – Timehri vs Mae’s
11:30hrs St Agnes vs Parfaite Harmonie
12:15hrs North Georgetown vs Goed Fortuin
12:15hrs Soesdyke vs St Margaret’s
13:00hrs Marian Academy vs Plaisance
13:00hrs St Ambrose vs Craig
13:45hrs Grove vs F.E.Pollard
13:45hrs South vs Colaaco
14:30hrs Sophia vs Ann’s Grove
14:30hrs Tucville vs J.E.Burnham
15:15hrs St Pius vs Enterprise
15:15hrs West Ruimveldt vs Winfer Gardens