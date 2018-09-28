COURTS 10K race takes place tomorrow

COURTS Guyana Inc. in collaboration with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will be hosting its much anticipated sixth annual COURTS 10K Road Race on the heels of the record-breaking event held last year.

The event, which is now a fixture on the AAG calendar, sees some clubs, athletes and gyms participate every year with last year having the largest registration in history for any 10K event in Guyana.

The event is open to runners in the juniors, seniors and masters categories for both males and females.

COURTS will be investing over $2M in the organisation of this year’s event.

The 10K race will commence at the COURTS Main Street store at 06:00hrs and run a one-mile race along with a 3K staff event held simultaneously, as COURTS continues to promote healthy lifestyles even among its staff.

The first- to third-place winners for both male and female staff members will be awarded with cash prizes and trophies.