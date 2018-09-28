Clarke ready to represent Guyana at Barbados bodybuilding competition

REIGNING Mr Guyana Kerwin Clarke is one of three Guyanese set to represent this country at tonight’s Darcy Beckles Bodybuilding Invitational Classic and Bikini and Body Fitness Championships in Barbados.

Runner-up in this year’s Mr Physique category in the National Senior Championships, Yannick Grimes, and current Ms Bikini champion Chandini Khan are also expected to compete.

Clarke and Grimes are from Space Gym, while Khan trains at Fitness Paradise.

For Clarke, the competition has some emotional value since it was his “first-experience show” after winning the Novices Division in Guyana seven years ago. Since then, the 31-year-old has won numerous title, including a CAC gold medal (2016) and five senior national titles (Mr Guyana).

Guyana’s top bodybuilder was hoping to compete in this July’s CAC Games which took place in Mexico, but unforeseen activities prevented him from competing and he was in vacation mode for a while before he started training for this event.

“I’m here to represent, here to do well.”

Clarke will be up against some of the best bodybuilders in the region, who have travelled for the competition.

Fitness Express, BK Quarry Inc. Space Gym, L. Mahabeer and Son Cambio, Akbar Auto Sale, Attorney-at-Law Sohan Poonai, ACS Auto Parts and Mining Supplies, Star Party Rentals, Dexter ‘Bushman’ Garnett and B. Constantine and Sons made the trip possible for the national champion.