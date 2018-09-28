CANU awaiting vital information before making arrests in RCMP cocaine bust

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) is awaiting information from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) before any arrests are made locally in connection with the recent interception of 81 kilos of cocaine on a vessel that arrived from Guyana into Port of Valleyfield Montreal Canada, law enforcement confirmed.

Four persons were arrested in Canada, with two of them—36-year-old Roldan De Gorio Tito and 48-year-old Nazir Ahmad Hussain—charged with conspiracy to import drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators believe the drugs were planned to be routed to Toronto and Vancouver.

A statement from the RCMP on September 17 noted that the security body and the Canada Border Services Agency “joined forces last weekend to carry out a major drug seizure (suspected cocaine): 81 kilos were seized by CBSA at the Port of Valleyfield. The drugs were concealed in the hold of a vessel coming from Guyana.”

The vessel underwent a customs search resulting in a number of bags being removed and the crew members being detained on the shipping vessel.

The drugs were reportedly concealed in the hold of a vessel that left Guyana from Linden.