Williams, Gordon repeat as Heritage Games Archery champions

ARCHERY Guyana Inc., for the fourth consecutive year, partnered with the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs to host the 2018’s Heritage Games archery competition.

The competition followed the usual traditional archery format, with the archers coming from the various regions (both male and female) using their own equipment, together with those provided by Archery Guyana.

Eliminations were held on Saturday, September 22, with over 50 registered participants in six divisions – Under-12 female, Under-12 male, youth female 13-17, youth male 13-17, adult female 18+ and adult male 18+.

Targets were set at 25 metres for the adult males while adult females and youth divisions shot at 15 metres. The Under-12 males and females shot at 10 metres. Five ends of three arrows were shot for qualifications.

The hotly-contested trophies saw the finalists vie for top spots on Sunday, September 23 which began at 14:00hrs with targets set at three different distances to be shot at (10m, 15m, 25m & moving target 10m – 5 ends of 3 arrows per target).

Last year’s adult male winner Ivor Williams retained his title, beating Daniel Leacock and Ronnie Lewis, while Brenette Gordon came out on top for the adult females ahead of Michelle Shuman and Joanna Samuels.

At the conclusion of the competition, the participants and general public were given a special treat with an Olympic Archery demonstration by the members of Archery Guyana to showcase the types of equipment, shooting form and range discipline. As usual, excited members of the public also came to try the sport of Archery for themselves.

The scores for the winners are as follows:

Adults (male) 18+: Ivor Williams, Region 1 (67 pts); Daniel Leacock, Region 10 (48 pts); Ronnie Lewis, Region 6 (30 pts).

Adults (female) 18+, Brenette Gordon, Region 4 (17 pts); Michelle Shuman, Region 4 (14 pts); Joanna Samuels, Region 3 (13 pts).

Youth (male) 13-17, Michael Hing, Region 4 (44 pts); Elroy Jacobs, Region 4 (41 pts); Joshua Sandwell, Region 4 (33 pts)

Youth (female) 13-17, Alliyah LaCruz, Region 4 (10 pts); Serena Clenkian, Region 4 (8 pts); Rochelle Dundas, Region 4 (4 pts)

Under-12 (male), Ranilo Kanhai, Region 2 (28 pts); Nelon Lucas, Region 1 (13 pts); Stephon Pearson, Region 2 (4 pts).

Under 12 (female), Athena Stanley, Region 1 (42 pts); Isabelle Ramjohn, Region 9 (27 pts)