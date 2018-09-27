Thirty teams confirmed as Guyana Softball Cup launched

… Tournament set for October 26-28

OVER 30 teams have been confirmed for the eighth annual Guyana Softball Cup. This was revealed by chief coordinator of the event, Anil Beharry, during the official launch of the tournament yesterday at the auditorium of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC).

“As you know this is the biggest tournament in the world where softball is concerned and the history of softball in Guyana is well known. We’ve already confirmed 10 teams from overseas and there is the likelihood of four more teams and as the tournament picks up pace that might well increase,” Beharry noted.

Meanwhile, president of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), former Guyana and West Indies player, Roger Harper, pointed out that the club has hosted the tournament for the last four years and is pleased yet again to be a part of the venture.

The event, which is organided by the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA), has grown to become the most popular and well-attended softball cricket competition in Guyana.

This year, the competition will be rolled out October 26-28, with the first two days being earmarked for preliminary matches, followed by the various categories (Open, Masters Over-45 and Over-50) finals on the last day.

The final day of action will start at 10:00hrs and conclude with the Open final under floodlights at the DCC, Queenstown.

The registration fee for the Open category remains at US$400 with the prize money set at US$4000 while the cost for registration for the Masters (O-45 and O-50) is set at US$700. The prize money for the Masters category is yet to be determined, as the organisers are unsure of the number of teams that will be competing. However, Beharry reassured that it would be substantial.

In the 2017 competition, Ariel Speedboat XI defeated Boots All Stars in a closely-fought Open final, while Floodlights XI crushed Regal by nine wickets in the Masters final.

Beverage giant Ansa McAl is on board through their STAG Beer, Lucozade and Icool brands while Guyana Beverages Inc. is also a sponsor.