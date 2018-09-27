Mexico vs Guyana hosting-rights ‘scandal’ investigation ongoing

… GFF announces commencement of critical investigations

OFFICIALS of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) recently announced that they have commenced investigations into three ‘critical’ areas, including one that they had inherited from previous administration – the Mexico vs Guyana return leg scandal.

The Golden Jaguars had lost 3-1 to Mexico at the Azteca and local fans were anxious about their mouth-watering return game at the Guyana National Stadium during their historic run at the 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, but the GFF sold the hosting rights for the game, which was then hosted at the BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas on October 12, 2012.

It has been one of the biggest kept secrets in Guyana’s football since, and at a GFF Ordinary Congress in 2017, the affiliated members passed a motion which was unanimously supported, for the Executive Committee to thoroughly investigate how much money was made from the ‘shift’ and whether or not an agreement was made to pay the players a percentage of what was received from the deal.

Franklin Wilson, the acting president of the GFF at the time, stated that while he welcomes and respects the right of the members of the federation to have information surrounding the Guyana vs Mexico match played in Houston, Texas, USA, he is adamant that all relevant information pertaining to that match is in the possession of the GFF.

Meanwhile, the Wayne Forde-led GFF Executive Committee announced recently that “an ongoing investigation is being conducted by a consultant who is scheduled to provide a fact-finding dossier including any future action which will be required.”

“To date, several persons have been interviewed and financial documents submitted including GFF’s audit reports, reflecting transactions processed during the period under investigation,” the GFF said.

According to the GFF, this is a very thorough process and the Executive Committee is facilitating the process in a very methodical manner to ensure accuracy and finality.

SUSPENSION FOR ‘INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT’

The GFF also announced that an independent investigator has conducted and completed a preliminary inquiry into the allegation of ‘inappropriate conduct’ by one of their Executive Committee Member, Keith O’Jeer.

Forde told one section of the media that the Executive Committee took a decision to suspend O’Jeer after receiving a report that he had behaved inappropriately.

The GFF president said “O’Jeer’s behaviour was brought to the attention of the GFF, following which the Berbician was questioned about the matter by members of the executive and subsequently disciplined because of the nature of his interactions.

On O’Jeer’s matter, the GFF said: “A report was submitted to the GFF, which will be submitted to the Disciplinary Committee. The Disciplinary Committee will review and pronounce on the matter.”

ALLEGED SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY REFEREES

The GFF-appointed Board of Inquiry has concluded the interviews in relation to the sexual harassment allegations of female referees by match officials and administrators.

Former Normalisation Committee member Dr. Karen Pilgrim was listed as Chairman of the Board, along with Dr Melissa Ifill of the University of Guyana; Karen Joseph, Human Resources Consultant; Karen De Souza, Red Thread and Joy Nichola Marcus, also of Red Thread.

The GFF told the media in a release that “the Board of Inquiry is scheduled to present its report, including recommendations to the GFF’s Executive Committee by the end of September 2018. The Executive Committee will then review and pronounce on same.”

The objectives of the CoI, the GFF said, were to develop a policy against sexual harassment for referees in Guyana; to evolve a permanent mechanism for the prevention and redress of sexual harassment cases; to ensure the implementation of the policy in letter and spirit through proper reporting of the complaints and their follow-up procedures; to create a secure physical and social environment to deter any act of sexual harassment and to promote a social and psychological environment to raise awareness on sexual harassment in its various forms.