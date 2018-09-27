Essequibo crowned GCB/GCI 50-over champions

… a journey to defy all odds

TALK of a fairytale rise in local cricket! Talk of Essequibo! They have defied all odds through sheer passion, zeal, and determination to be crowned this year’s GCB/CGI one-day champions.

Essequibo have shown the rest of the seven franchises that they are definitely a force to be reckoned with, despite their administrative struggles, which have plagued the County board of recent times.

They have surely outplayed their opponents, winning four of their five games, and despite missing the father-figure of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, they have survived on an extremely thin quota of proper cricketing aid back home, to produce role models.

Meanwhile, during the final round of matches yesterday, the Essequibo franchise suffered a 115-run defeat at the hands of West Berbice at Bush Lot.

Batting first, the visiting bowlers gave away too many runs from the outset to allow the hosts to pile up a huge first-innings total of 278-5.

Gudakesh Motie smashed an attacking unbeaten 55-ball 84, while Javid Karim crafted 74 off 107 balls.

Opener Kevin Sinclair (0) failed to fire and was trapped leg-before-wicket to Mark Williams, at 3-1. However, Leon Andrews and Javid Karim then stitched together a substantial second-wicket partnership worth 88 to set up a strong finish to the innings.

The hosts then suffered a double blow, losing Andrews (33) who was removed by left-arm spinner Akenie Adams and Marvan Persaud run-out without scoring, at 91-3, but Karim kept the momentum going with a fourth-wicket stand of 42 with Seon Glasgow who contributed 22.

After Glasgow became Adams’ second victim, Motie joined forces with Karim, and upped the ante towards the back end of the innings. Karim hit seven fours and two sixes before he was removed by Williams.

However, Motie found an able ally in Andrew Dutchin who made an unbeaten 39. Motie struck five fours and six sixes during his knock.

In reply, the champions struggled from the word go, and were bowled out for 163 in 38.4 overs. Anthony Adams made a 53-ball 52 with a four and four sixes.

He received support from Kemol Savory (36), and Kevon Boodie (27), but overall it was a disappointing batting display. Spinners (4-40), Kevin Sinclair (2-29), Motie (2-28) were the successful bowlers.

At the presentation ceremony, Leon Johnson was announced as the batsman with the most runs; most dismissals award went to Kemol Savory while Ricardo Adams was rewarded for taking the most wickets.