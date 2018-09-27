City Police allegedly shoots minibus driver in leg

A MINIBUS driver is now nursing a gunshot injury to his left leg after he was allegedly shot by a member of the City Constabulary following an argument on Wednesday morning around 09:50hrs at Cornhill Street in the vicinity of the old Guyana National Co-operative Bank (GNCB).

Injured is Paul John, 48, who resides at lot 5 Ruby, East Bank Essequibo.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting, but according to what eyewitness said, the victim was walking back to his minibus when he was shot in his left leg. He was bleeding profusely and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by an ambulance and was admitted.

Police investigations are still ongoing and according to a source, John is being guarded by police ranks.