PM report shows man in viral sex video died from neck injuries

Sherwin Apple, the man, who was being sought by police in relation to a sex video that went viral and was found dead at the Kitty, Georgetown seawall on Tuesday died of asphyxiation/strangulation and compression injury to the neck .

A post-mortem examination was conducted on the 41-year-old man, also called “Yellow,” formerly of William Street Kitty and Silvertown, Wismar, Linden on Wednesday.

His accomplice was arrested late on Tuesday evening and is presently in custody at the Mackenzie Police Station, E Division Commander Anthony Vanderhyden has confirmed.

The body of Apple was found face down in the mud while blood was seen running from his nostrils. The body was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home . The now dead man had returned to Guyana from Antigua a few years ago.

In the video, two men are seen engaging in sexual acts with a female teenager who later pleaded with the men to stop, but they continued. It is unclear at this time how the video was leaked, but the Childcare and Protection Agency has launched an investigation.

The incident allegedly took place in Linden, but it is unclear when it happened. It is alleged that the woman in the video is a relative of the man’s ex-girlfriend. Based on preliminary investigations, Apple reportedly went missing at around 19:00hrs on Monday.

Condemnation

Meanwhile, Lindeners have condemned the sex video. The Guyana Chronicle was told that on Tuesday, the teen and her mother visited a police station in Linden. Vanderhyden told the media that he cannot comment further on the matter since it is still under investigation.

Circulation

Following the circulation of the video on social media, Vanderhyden launched an investigation into the matter after describing the content as very disturbing. The Guyana Chronicle heard voice notes sent Monday evening by Apple where he expressed his frustrations over the release of the videos.

He said that the video happened a while back and it was completely consensual since the girl was role playing. In what sounded like he was holding back tears, Apple told the family member, “I going through my consequence, I going through my consequence, ya hear.” He said that he has no idea how the video was leaked but according to one of his sisters, he told her that it was being sold by the other guy involved.

While it was reported in some sections of the media that the video was leaked by a relative who happens to be a cousin of the teen in the video, the woman said that she had no idea of the video before Monday, since she has long been separated from Apple for over four years. “I have no reason to be vengeful, why would I do that, this is very painstaking for me because people pointing fingers at me for nothing I know about, I did not leak any video,” the relative said.

Do something for young girls

Women’s activists in Linden have publicly condemned the recent upsurge of sex videos coming out of the mining town over the last two months, all involving teens. It was described as a social phenomenon that needs to be addressed earliest.