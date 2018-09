A minibus driver was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after he was shot by a City Constabulary rank on Cornhill Street in the vicinity of the old Guyana National Cooperative Bank (GNCB).

Injured is Paul John, age 28 of Lot 5 Ruby, East Bank Essequibo.He was shot to his left leg by the rank during an argument around 09:50hrs in the vicinity of the said bank.

John is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) undergoing treatment.