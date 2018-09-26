Georgetown residents deserve better leadership

Dear Editor,

THE ability of a person to atone has always been the most remarkable of human features.

The apology issued by the Deputy Mayor of Georgetown Akeem Peter last Friday for the failure of the outgoing Georgetown City Council to satisfy many of the demands of the citizenry, is very commendable as he realises that there is nothing quite like an apology to mend a broken relationship and pave the way to a brighter future. However, what will be important for the citizenry to determine is whether his sincerity can be trusted, as many people say “I’m sorry” thoughtlessly and heedlessly because they want to move on or have their own way.

But what was most disappointing is that even though the ‘Queen’ could be seen cavorting and being narcissistic on Nomination Day, there was no attempt by her to cleanse her soul, or show the slightest repentance. This is worrying, in light of the fact that she has been at City Hall for approximately a quarter of a century in several leadership positions with nothing positive to show for it.

But then again what would she apologise for, attempting to hang the parking meter albatross around the necks of the citizens of Georgetown? Something she still hopes can be meted out against the motorists of our capital? Would she apologise for flying around the world and back first class with her sidekick Roy and many other hangers-on in tow at the expense of the citizenry, staying at five-star hotels and wining and dining at the ritziest restaurants in the most exotic destinations in the world without a single return to the capital? Would she apologise for having a retinue of chauffeurs, bodyguards, personal assistants traipsing behind her where ever she went, whilst other municipal workers cannot receive their pay because the council is always broke? Would she appologise for City Hall’s books not being audited for as long as she has been there? Would she apologise for the flooding of the city, once there are a few minutes of rainfall? I think not. One must not forget that she and a number of others are hoping to hang on around the horseshoe table just a little bit longer by becoming candidates yet again at the next local government elections– unbelievable as that is.

Are the citizens of Georgetown not entitled to being represented at the council by young, intelligent, energetic, proactive visionary persons, persons who can bring new ideas, new solutions and new approaches to the management of the municipality, or will they have to be saddled with the same old, weary, mentally bankrupt, old party hacks for another three years.

Must the City of Georgetown always be run by a gerontocracy? The young people of Guyana deserve a capital city that houses great sights and landmarks, with beautiful architecture, distinctive restaurants, a rich array of cultural offerings, and intriguing malls and shops. But if they elect the old timers who cannot point to a single worthwhile achievement in 24 years, what can they expect? Same potholed roads, a mosquito-plagued city, rat-infested markets with collapsing wharves, a ruinous City Hall building, a dilapidated, unhealthy abattoir, a ruinous City Police Training Centre, clogged drains, non-existent street lighting, and a disgraceful cemetery, to name a few

Regards

Kwasi Sanderson