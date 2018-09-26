CAL, Petra partner for KFC goodwill games

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) yesterday joined forces with the Petra Organisation for its KFC goodwill four-team football tournament later this year.

During a ceremony yesterday, at the Brandsville Hotel in Georgetown, the company handed over its contribution to the Petra Organisation co-director Troy Mendonca.

“We at Petra are pleased to have Caribbean Airlines on board to assist in transporting the Shiva Boys’ Hindu College,” Mendonca told the media.

Shiva Boys’ Hindu College, out of Trinidad and Tobago will take on Annai and two Guyanese teams in December here in three match days as part of an exchange programme organised by the Petra Organisation.

Meanwhile, Caribbean Airlines executive Dion Innis contended that they are happy to be on board with an event of that nature.

“I think when we were approached initially the decision was an easy one,” Innis said, adding that they offered concessionary rates for the footballers coming here.

He threw out a challenge to the organisers, saying that the follow-up tournament should include schools from other Caribbean territories including Jamaica and Barbados.

Teams arrive on the 13th of December with the first match billed for the 15th. The second is set for the 18th and the final match on the 22nd.

Apart from the Trinidad-based unit, Annai is the other Guyanese team selected thus far, with the remaining two sides to be selected from the upcoming GUYOIL schools football league.