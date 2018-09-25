Guyana’s male, female teams cop silver at senior table tennis championships

GUYANA’S senior national male and female table tennis teams had to settle for silver at the 60th Caribbean championships in Jamaica after going all the way to the finals.

The men’s team topped their group and faced powerhouse Dominican Republic, who took the title.

Shemar Britton got some respite for the team with a win against the reigning Caribbean champion Samuel Galvez. Britton won the five-set thriller 6-11, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5.

In the semi-final against Barbados, they had to claw their way from behind after going 0-2 down. Both Christopher Franklin and Britton lost in identical fashion (1-3) to Tyrese Knight and Mark Dowell respectively.

Joel Alleyne sparked the come-from-behind, defeating Marcus Smith in straight sets (11-5, 11-6, 11-5) after which Britton followed up with a victory over Knight while Franklin disposed of Dowell in straight sets.

The ladies had finished second in their group to earn a spot in the final four. Playing Trinidad and Tobago in the semi-final, the trio of Trenace Lowe, Chelsea Edghill and Natalie Cummings were on song. They easily dispatched the Trinis 3-0.

However, they faced the toughest test in the Dominican Republic and they eventually conceded a 0-3 defeat.

Cummings produced the most fight by going five sets with Esmerlyn Castro, losing 11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 6-11, 8-11.

Immediate attention will now turn to the male and female doubles along with Mixed doubles. Britton and Priscilla Greaves will also be gunning for glory in the Under-21 singles.