Guyana Rush Saints dethrone Port Kaituma in close final, Paruima females retain title

FANS turned out in their thousands to witness the culmination of the Indigenous Heritage Games 2018 and were not disappointed, as the finals of the men’s and women’s football competitions came to a thrilling finish.

First the women’s final served up a six-goal thriller in normal and extra time which went down to a penalty shootout and heartbreak for first-time finalists Gladiators FC (Region 9).

However, the defending champions, Paruima, held their nerve to prevail as all their penalty kicks found the back of the net while Gladiators missed thrice to spark jubilant celebrations among the defending champions. For their successful defence of their title, Paruima took home $300 000.

Strikes from Merlyn Percy (44th), Stesha Robertson (71st) and Betsy Gonsalves in extra time accounted for Paruima’s goals while Sonia Griffith (21st) and a double from Vandette Henry in the 43rd minute and extra time ensured the Gladiators kept level with the eventual winners.

Meanwhile, Guyana Rush Saints needled last year’s winners of the male competition, Port Kaituma, to lift the winners’ trophy and claim a purse of $300 000.

Franklin Parks, who was part of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) historic Train and Play Camp in Brazil, netted the lone goal in the 29th minute for Region #9’s Guyana Rush Saints.

The two runners-up (male and female) each collected $200 000 and a trophy.

Also successfully defending their respective titles were the Moruca Volley Ball Club, the Region One swimming team and St Cuthbert’s female cricket team.

The three days of activities which began at the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) ground saw the indigenous people of Guyana come together in their thousands from various Amerindian villages across the length and breadth of Guyana.