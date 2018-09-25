GCB/GCI Jaguars 50-over League continues today.

… Georgetown, Essequibo Franchise have played unbeaten so far

THE 2018 GCB/CGI Jaguars 50-over League continues today with sixth-round matches to be played at Port Mourant ground, East Berbice, Corentyne, Bush Lot on the West Coast of Berbice, Everest and at Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) in the city.

The games are scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs.

Last year winners Georgetown, have so far been dominant with three wins in as many games played. They sit firmly on top of the table with last year tournament runners-up Essequibo who also have three wins.

On Monday, Georgetown defeated West Demerara by 34 runs with Christopher Barnwell (84) and captain Leon Johnson (76) scoring half-centuries. Johnson with two not-outs has piled up scores of 70*, 83* and 76 totalling 229 runs at this stage of the competition.

Essequibo got past Upper Corentyne by 123 runs, Lower Corentyne edged East Coast by 2 runs while West Berbice held their nerve to defeat East Bank by 2 runs.

Kemol Savory (101) and Trevon Griffith (111) have been the centurions to date.

In today’s action East Coast play West Berbice at Bush Lot ground, tournament leaders Georgetown and Essequibo will do battle at the GCC ground, Bourda. Lower Corentyne will take on East Bank at Everest ground while West Demerara come up against Upper Corentyne at the Port Mourant ground.