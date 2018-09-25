BK awarded contract for Phase 3 of Berbice synthetic track project

CONSTRUCTION company BK International Inc. has been awarded the $141.86M contract for works on Phase 3 of the synthetic track being erected at the Burnham Park in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

This third phase is expected to involve demarcation, land clearing, laying of drainage pipes, inner and outer track works and asphalting, and is scheduled to take some four months to complete.

When Phase 3 has been completed only Phase 4 will remain, which entails the laying of the synthetic track and is estimated to take approximately 21 days.

Phases 1 and 2 for the project have already been completed, after being awarded to German company BSW Regupol since earlier this year.

Once completed this will be the first synthetic track in Berbice, and one of only three such facilities across Guyana. The country already has an established synthetic track facility at the National Track and Field Centre in Leonora on the West Coast of Demerara, which was commissioned in April 2015.

Another synthetic track is also currently under construction at the Bayroc Community Centre ground in Wismar, Linden.

Construction on both the Berbice and Linden tracks began earlier this year. Both facilities will be outfitted with eight-lane, 400-metre tracks.