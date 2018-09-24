In a child’s best interest

THERE are so many stories that could fill the columns on this page today. Stories that will leave you astounded and even annoyed by the contents and all of them concern children. The average person is usually horrified, emotionally upset and/or disgusted by the things that are done to children by some thoughtless or low-minded adults. But our emotional reactions cannot prevent child abuse and children continue to be hurt, neglected and damaged.

Sometimes parents are not directly responsible: it is simply a matter of circumstance or a lack of knowledge that puts children in a vulnerable position or places them ‘at risk.’ The stories are as variable as they are plentiful, but the bottom line remains the same, children suffer because of adults and the scars they endure during childhood can have a negative impact on their personality and ability to function ‘normally,’ when they are grown. If there is a way or means for intervention or a possibility that a situation can be fixed or averted, then it is only right that the chance should be taken.

That is what we do at the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA). Every day CPA officers work in the best interest of children to give them a chance to succeed. The long-term goal is to give every abused child the opportunity to strive to the best of their ability. Recently, an 11-year-old boy was brought to our attention. Up until then, the boy had been living a hand-to-mouth existence and was being made to do all ‘types of things’ in order to survive.

When he was rescued and taken to the Sophia children’s home, the house service

supervisor, after their initial introduction, took him into the dormitory type room and, pointing to a bed, she explained, ‘This is where you will sleep, and here is a towel for you, a flannel, soap, toothbrush and some slippers. The basket over there is for your dirty clothes.’ The boy looked at her incredulously and asked, ‘All these things for me Miss…all these things for me? I never sleep pon a bed, I always sleep pon cardboard.’ The good news is, that boy, who is now 12 years old, is learning to read and write and there is a good chance that he will make it.

With a little counselling and some care and attention, he could find a sense of direction in life and grow into a valuable member of society. Although his past cannot be undone, the positive side of his existence can now begin, as he is given the opportunity to strive and advance in an environment more suited to his development. Amidst all the negative stories that exist, there are many positive ones and everyday, although there are more children receiving much- needed help, we still need the public’s involvement.

If you want to find out more about child protection and preventing child abuse, then all you need to do this week is look around you. This week is CHILD PROTECTION WEEK (23rd – 29th September) and there are many activities planned in different regions of Guyana, to enlighten the public about what is being done, and that which still needs to be done, for our nation’s children. In the centre of this newspaper, you will find a four-page pull-out, packed with information for you to keep.

Today is open day at the Childcare and Protection Agency, 7 Broad and Charles streets, Charlestown, where the public are invited to come in and look around, speak to staff and observe ‘a day in the life’ of a CPA officer. As part of child protection week, we are also holding a RALLY in STABROEK SQUARE on WEDNESDAY, 26th SEPTEMBER, 4 -6 pm, (Breaking the Silence on Child sexual abuse). All are invited to come along and enjoy the music and messages, the comedy and drama, while embracing and learning about the seriousness of child abuse. We are holding a FUN DAY for children at the Botanical Gardens on Saturday 29th September, from 2pm; come out and bring the family.

The Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ali, will be launching two child protection radio advertisements today, especially produced for people in the hinterland who speak Wapishana and Machushi. The ads can be heard in the North Rupununi, Central Rupununi, South-Central Rupununi, and South Rupununi areas as well as locally. All this and more to enable us at the CPA to pass on a very important message, which is: WE MUST PROTECT THE NATION’S CHILDREN.