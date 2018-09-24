Embrace leadership

– be positive agents of change in communities, Minister Norton tells youths

MORE than 100 youths are now in a better position to create change within their communities after graduating as the 16th batch of the Youth Leadership Training Programme, coordinated by the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Over a span of two weekends, the youths who hail from all 10 administrative regions and are from various professions and backgrounds, were exposed to topics that added to their portfolios as young leaders and to use same to impact other youths within their communities.

Minister responsible for Youth, Dr. George Norton, said he is pleased that another batch of youths is now trained to spearhead meaningful changes in their communities, which he deemed as very important. He urged the youths to return to their communities and create the change they were taught over the past two weeks.

“It is with this reason I am very pleased that our participants have come from all 10 geographical regions of this country, that is the inclusivity that the Ministry of Social Cohesion has set out to bring to Guyana….whatever training you undergo, you must be able to impact the community that you are from, positively,” the minister said.

This administration, he added, is taking the time to empower youths through a series of initiatives which include the leadership programme. “I have every confidence that being part of the programme has already enhanced your leadership capabilities and to improve the already admirable work that you have been doing within your respective organisations and communities.”

They were urged to continue being involved in community and youth development, since the country needs them to trample on barriers and create a way for unity among all Guyanese.

GET INVOLVED IN POLITICS

He also encouraged the youths to get involved in politics, more so as Local Government Elections are around the corner.

Giving an overview of the programme was Deputy Director of Education and Training Ronald Austin. He related that the recruitment process saw youth officers going into various communities across the country and sifting out candidates by asking them pertinent questions, which gave the department a good grasp of the situation within communities and how best they can provide training on youth empowerment.

The training lasted for two weekends at the Madewini Training Centre. It was participatory and not competency-based and reliant on intense interaction and practical experience which, once properly grasped, can be of much benefit. The topics included Leadership and the Qualities of a Leader; Management and the Management Process; Communication and the Communication Process; Effective Public Speaking; Problem Solving and Decision Making; and Group Dynamics and Team Building, among others.

These topics added to the essential body of knowledge that is necessary for youth leadership.

PATRIOTISM

Austin noted that the curriculum comes in the form of practical experience in committees, the Mock Youth Parliament, and flag-raising ceremony which speak directly to the issue of patriotism. “The intensity of this hands-on practical exposure makes up for the time which is relatively short in the context of training.”

Youths from the first batch of the youth leadership training programme were selected to represent Guyana and the United Nations Summer Youth Assembly, while youths from the second batch were sent to represent Guyana at the very top of global youth leadership. “The international component of the youth leadership programme is now a permanent feature and we are very proud of this milestone,” he said.

Receiving the special prize for leadership best exemplified were Launstan Choy and Patrice Douglas. Hemwant Narine and Dr. Re-launya Amsterdam received prizes for the Most Outstanding Personalities.

Launstan Choy from Region Six hailed the leadership programme as helpful and informative.

“It is something that is necessary, that is needed for young people, because we are the leaders of today and the leaders for tomorrow, so this programme would have equipped us and empowered us to go out and lead our youth organisations and be leaders within our community with the hope of one day being national leaders. Choy, who represented the Rotaract Club of New Amsterdam, said he feels more ecstatic that his fellow graduates saw the leadership qualities in him to vote him as leader best exemplified,” he said.