Driver in Uitvlugt fatal accident remanded

The driver who allegedly killed a pedestrian on Thursday last on the Uitvlugt Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was remanded to prison on Monday when he appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

The driver Zameer Ali, 23, of Tuschen Old Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE)was remanded until October 9, 2018.

Dead is 23-year-old Chapil Dave Kumar of Leonora, WCD. Police have since impounded a Toyota 192 motorcar, PKK 7495, the car that was involved in the fatal accident.

Reports indicate that the driver claimed that the pedestrian ran into the path of his vehicle.The vehicle is registered to a resident of Parika, EBE and was found to be tinted and several of its documents expired.

Reports indicate that Kumar was standing on the southern side of the Uitvlugt Public Road waiting to cross to the northern side when a motor car that was proceeding west on the southern carriageway, struck him down and drove away.

He was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival