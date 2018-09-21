Barbados’ King confident of 2nd round KO win against Guyana’s Richmond

WITH just hours remaining before the first bell of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control’s (GBBC) Young Guns `The Proving Guard’ five-fight card, Barbados’ Keithland King is predicting a second-round knock-out victory against Guyana’s Derick Richmond.

The two meet this evening in their middleweight contest, which is the feature bout on the card at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

The 30-year-old Barbadian, who made his professional debut on August 19 last year with a knockout over Englishman Rob Mitchell, predicts that he will stop Richmond in two rounds.

King plans to add Richmond’s name to that of Mitchell and Anson Green. King knocked out Green in round one earlier this year at the CASH. It was King’s second professional fight.

However, Richmond’s camp is not taking things lightly as over the past three weeks, coach Orlando Rogers had his charge going through a rigorous training and conditioning routine with glove work and cardio-vascular sessions.

All of this was paramount in whipping him into perfect shape for tonight’s battle between the `King’ and the `Rich’, scheduled for six rounds of fistic fury.

Richmond’s record reads five wins (four by KO) and four losses and one draw.

Tonight’s five-fight card is being promoted by professional boxer Dexter Marques and former world-rated fighter Clive Atwell, in collaboration with the GBBC, whose president, Peter Abdool, called on other young promoters to get involved in the staging of professional boxing.

He explained that there is no (Odinga) Lumumba or (Carwyn) Holland’s promoting the sport any longer, hence his challenge for new faces to come on board.

According to Abdool, it costs millions of dollars to put on a card, adding that over the past decade or so, promoters have been losing due to the lack of corporate sponsorship and spectator support for professional boxing.

Abdool pledged the GBBC’s support to Marques and Atwell for this and other cards as well as support for other potential promoters.

At 20:00hrs tonight the gong will sound for the first fight, a four-round junior welterweight contest between Anson Green and professional debutant Joel Williamson, who, during his amateur career chalked up over 70 victories and was named `Best Boxer’ on numerous occasions.

Green has so far won six of his eight professional fights.

The second fight tonight, another four-rounder brings together Delon Charles and Terrence Adams in a featherweight contest.

A four-round female bantamweight contest between Rewinna David and Ansilla Norville is the next fight on the car, followed by the main supporting bout between James Moore and Romeo Norville in a cruiserweight contest.

Meanwhile, the boxers were weighed-in yesterday and while some of them made their weights comfortably, others did not and this could see them being fined or being given two hours to get rid of the overweight.

At the weigh-in yesterday, Richmond weighed 174 pounds, 15 pounds above the weight limit while his opponent for the main fight, King, tipped the scale at 159 pounds.

According to Abdool, the fight can become a catch-weight affair, but King would have to agree to it and the GBBC will have to make a decision.

For the feather weight contest between Charles and Terrence Adams, the weight limit is 126 pounds and Charles was spot on while his opponent weighed four pounds more.

Tickets for tonight’s card, which is being supported by Banks DIH Limited and COURTS Guyana Inc., is $2 000 for ringside and $1 000 for the stands.