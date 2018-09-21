Annual Indigenous Heritage Games off to an exciting start

… continues today with cricket competition

THE Annual Indigenous Heritage Games 2018 kicked off yesterday with several exciting football matches at the Everest Cricket Club ground, as teams of various disciplines from the different regions and Amerindian villages gathered to observe Amerindian Heritage Month.

PORT Kaituma and Paruima male and female football teams, Mahdia and St Cuthbert’s male and female cricket teams, Moruca and Waramuri male and female volleyball teams will be defending their titles.

Some 17 football teams, 18 cricket teams, volleyball teams and individual champs in swimming and archery were drawn from the 10 Administrative Regions.

Port Kaituma male footballers from Region 1 will be defending their title after trouncing eight opponents to clinch the coveted title.

They will be looking to repeat last year’s dominance against the likes of Moruca Football Club, Region 2 United, Region 4 United, Siparuta (Region 6), Waramadong and Paruima (Region 7), Region 8 United, Piowomak (North Rupununi, Region 9) and Guyana Rush Saints Football Club and Tabaciga (Central Rupununi, Region 9).

Fierce competition is expected as teams will be looking to claim victory, while defending champs Port Kaituma will be looking to make it two in a row.

In female football action, Paruima FC (Upper Mazaruni) remain a dominant force, as they are keenly eyeing the lien trophy after winning this category for two consecutive years.

Teams who are looking to deny them the coveted prize are St Cuthbert’s (Region 4), Siparuta (Region 6), Kamarang (Region 7), Region 8 United and Gladiator (Central Rupununi, Region 9.

Turning our attention to cricket, Mahdia will be defending the male cricket title after putting on an impressive all-round performance last year. Can they repeat this performance at this year’s competition? Captain of the defending champs said, “We have been practising for a while now and we will take the trophy home.”

Other teams are Port Kaituma (Region 1), Region 2 United, Santa Mission (Region 3), St Cuthbert’s Mission and Laluni (Region 4), Moraikobai (Region 5), Orealla (Region 6), Campbelltown (Region 8) and Sand Hill (Region 10).

Meanwhile, rivals for the women’s competition are: Region 2 United, Santa Mission (Region 3), Swan (Region 4), Moraikobai (Region 5), Orealla (Region 6), Batavia (Region 7), Hururu (Region 10) and defending champions St Cuthbert’s (Region 4).

More than $1.5M in cash and trophies will be up for grabs, with winners in the male and female football competitions carting off $300 000 and a trophy each, runners-up $200 000 and a trophy each, while the winners of both male and female cricket competitions will cart off $150 000 and a trophy each.

Second-place finishers will pocket $100 000 and a trophy each.

The first day of action kicked off yesterday at 10:00hrs at the Everest Cricket Club ground with a march past, followed by preliminary matches in football and cricket.

Swimming will be held at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal, while archery and volleyball will be staged at the Everest Cricket Club ground today.

Finals for the various disciplines will be held tomorrow.

Fees to enter the ground today will be $300 and tomorrow $500, while children under twelve years old will be admitted free.