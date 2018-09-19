No political agenda

…LGC says as Justice Kennard sworn in to probe City Hall

RETIRED Chancellor of the Judiciary Cecil Kennard was on Tuesday sworn in as chairman and sole commissioner to probe the alleged irregularities at City Hall, following a recent order by the Local Government Commission (LGC). The inquiry is scheduled to begin on Monday, (September 24) and concludes on October 31. The gathering of evidence began last Monday and persons desirous of submitting statements to the commission have until this Friday, (September 21) to do so.

“We have a legal clerk secretary at the Critchlow Labour College (CLC), he assumed duties there yesterday, and will be there all week from 08.30hrs – 16:30 hrs. He will be there taking statements and doing the necessary supporting activities in preparation for the commencement of the inquiry on the 24 September 2018,” LGC Deputy Chairman, Andrew Garnett said.

Since the evidence taking has commenced, the commission has already been in receipt of 11 official complaints, though more are expected in the coming week.

According to Justice Kennard, there is no official boundary on what evidence would be taken into consideration during the execution of the inquiry.

“Whatever is regarded for the purpose of the inquiry, I cannot put a definition on it but if it is relevant to the inquiry I will permit it,” he said.

Last April, the LGC “took a decision to carry out an investigation based on multiple complaints and adverse reports received with reference to the municipality”.

This was after a no-confidence motion was tabled by Alliance For Change (AFC) Councillor Sherod Duncan against the Town Clerk Royston King. The motion accused King of acting outside of the interests of the citizens of Georgetown, dereliction of duty and showing “total disregard” for the laws governing the municipality

However, the motion was subsequently thrown out by the Mayor Patricia Chase-Green. It was noted that under the Municipal and District Councils Act, Chapter 28:01, a Town Clerk cannot be disciplined by the City Council, only by the LGC.

To facilitate the investigation, King, will be proceeding on administrative leave from this Friday, September 21, “pending the examination and determination of all the issues under inquiry”.

Deputy Town Clerk, Sharon Harry-Munroe will assume duties of Town Clerk in the interim. King nor Chase-Green had any comment on the investigation.

The handling of the no-confidence motion against King will be one of the primary issues that will be examined at the CoI. Other issues include, the Council’s awarding of contracts and failure to pay employees’ NIS and credit union deductions over to the necessary institutions.

COME FORWARD

The Commission pointed out that employees of City Hall need not to fear retribution in making statements against the Council as they will be protected.

“The LGC is responsible for regulations and staffing of all local government organs, which is inclusive of the MCC of the City of Georgetown. Workers have complained, their unions have said they are under the protection of their union and under the protection of the LGC.

There can be no reprisals, no act of victimisation to workers who exercise their right to complain,” Garnett emphasised.

Garnett also stressed that the investigation is not politically-motivated.

“There is no political bias in terms of our work; we [will] sit as a Commission and we [will] take studied action based on what is presented to us. I want to make it abundantly clear that there is no political interference, no political influence, no political agenda, we are carrying out our mandate as constituted in the LGC Act and we do so fearlessly and without bias,” Garnett underscored.

On the question of investigations into other local government organs, Garnett said that has not been ruled out but the Commission would only conduct them as the need arises.

“We will treat with every situation on the merit. We felt that in Georgetown the nature and the multiplicity of complaints were sufficient grounds to warrant an early approach and to initiate this investigation, as other cases unfold, we will treat based on its merit,” Garnett said.

The LGC was set up last year August and is mandated to, among other things, monitor and review the performance and implementation of policies of all local government organisations; monitor, evaluate and make recommendations on policies, procedures and practices of all local government organs; and to investigate any matter under its purview and propose remedial action to the minister, wherever and whenever necessary.

Deputy Mayor Akeem Peter declined to comment on the investigation.

“I wouldn’t want to offer any comment at this time. I don’t know the full story surrounding the issue as yet, and I don’t normally comment on things that I don’t have the full picture about,” Peters said.

Councillor for Constituency Five and Six, Andriea Marks, who earlier this year had several issues with King, said she will watch and await the outcome of the inquiry.

“All I could say is that the Commission has to do what they have to do, and whatever comes out of it we will work with that,” Marks said.