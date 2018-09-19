Lethem Town Week pageant contestants pay courtesy call on First Lady

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger on Wednesday met with delegates of the 2018 Lethem Town Week Pageant, who paid her a courtesy call at her State House Office.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, the delegates were accompanied by members of the Mayor and Town Council of Lethem and reigning queen of the pageant, Aaliyah Anthony.

Mrs. Granger, during a brief discussion with the pageant hopefuls, encouraged them to use their platforms well and to strive to be the best versions of themselves.

“I know you are only going to have one winner, but the idea is to be the best that you can be … and regardless of the results, you will learn from this experience. It will build your confidence and I would like to see how you proceed after the pageant with your various platforms… I wish each and every one of you success and hope that you achieve your own goals, whatever they may be,” the First Lady said.

The delegates also expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to meet with the First Lady.Subsequent to the meeting with the First Lady, the delegates also met with Minster of Public Affairs,Dawn Hastings-Williams who urged them to use the pageant to showcase the many talents of the hinterland.

The delegates are:Patricia James,Luana Primus,Faylaika Charles,Pricilla Licruz,Shaliza Yarde and Ashanti Williams. They are each hoping to win the crown when they take the stage in Lethem on October 19.

The Lethem Town Week is an annual event which aims to showcase the unique offerings of the border-town and the overall diversity of the Rupununi. This year, the activities will be held under the theme “Celebrating Transformation, Diversity and Uniqueness in 2018”.