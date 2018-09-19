Griffith ton in vain, as Georgetown beat East Bank by two wickets

… East Coast/West Demerara game abandoned

EAST Bank failed to reward an attacking hundred from Trevon Griffith, and were beaten by Georgetown by two wickets in round four of the GCB/CGI Jaguars One-Day League at the Everest ground yesterday.

The left-handed opener was almost flawless, gathering 111 from 110 balls, inclusive of four fours and seven sixes, and was the backbone in his side’s total of 201 all out in 45.2 overs.

Asked to bat first, Griffith, the former West Indies Under-19 player shared in two crucial stands, where he was the dominant force in both partnerships.

He first put on 82 with fellow opener Romaine Maniram, who was caught at the wicket off Christopher Barnwell (2-45), for eight. He then shared 72 for the second-wicket with Vishual Singh before his dismissal triggered a batting collapse, where the East Bank side lost their last eight wickets for 47 runs.

Spinners Ramaal Lewis (2-21), and Ashmead Nedd (1-33), were the other two successful bowlers for the city team.

In reply, and for the second game, skipper Leon Johnson played his part in ensuring his side came out victorious.

The former West Indies batsman made an unbeaten 83, as the defending champions reached 202-8 in 43 overs. Robin Bacchus assisted with 26, Raymond Perez 29 and Christopher Barnwell 37.

Meanwhile, the match between East Coast Demerara and West Demerara was abandoned because of wet outfield without a ball being bowled at Lusignan. Even the toss didn’t take place because of the conditions.

While there were many damp patches across the outfield which was finally deemed unfit for play, the irresolute efforts of the ground staff also contributed significantly to yesterday’s outcome of the game.

Javid Persaud and Chaitnarine Persaud, the two on-field umpires, along with match referee Arleigh Rutherford conducted four inspections before the match was called off.

The tournament continues on Monday with Lower Corentyne versus East Coast at Enmore, East Bank take on West Berbice at Bush Lot, Georgetown face West Demerara at Everest ground while Upper Corentyne battle Essequibo at Port Mourant from 09:00hrs.