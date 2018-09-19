Freed murder accused re-arrested on same charge

ALVIN Reid, also known as ‘Satan,’ who was freed of a charge of allegedly murdering a 14-year-old Ann’s Grove girl, Malika Hamilton, back in August 2016 was on Tuesday re-arrested and committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of the teenager.

Reid was committed to stand trial by Magistrate Peter Hugh after the police appealed the case which was thrown out in March of this year by the said magistrate. The magistrate had in March ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the accused.

The police in the new round of prosecution against the accused, provided additional information, evidence and statements in the matter which were deemed sufficient by the magistrate, for Reid to be committed for the offence of murder. Reid was arrested and sent to prison where he will remain until his case is called by the High Court.

Back in 2016, the teen who had previously won the Miss African Calabash 2014 Beauty Pageant had left to go for a swim with Reid, who is known to her and her family. She never returned home but persons recalled seeing Reid with the teenager. The teen’s body was found floating in the Hope Canal the following day. A post-mortem performed on the remains of the deceased teenager back in 2016 found that she died as a result of asphyxiation due to drowning. It was also noted that the teenager was alive when she was tossed into the canal and she had also suffered lacerations to her head. At the time of her death, she was a second form student of the Hope Secondary School which is located a short distance from her home village.