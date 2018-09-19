Essequibo Franchise make it 2 in two

… West Berbice record easy win over Upper Corentyne

By Colin Bynoe(Jr)

EXCITING match-ups in the 2018 GCB/CGI Jaguars 50-over Franchise League continued yesterday with 4th round matches at the Albion and Port Mourant grounds in Corentyne, Berbice and on a day where left-arm spin ruled the roost at both venues.

At Albion, brothers Ricardo and Anthony Adams, continued their wicket-taking ways in restricting Lower Corentyne Franchise to a lowly total of 110 all out in 29 overs.

The Adams brothers combined to take 7 of the 10 wickets to fall, with Ricardo claiming 4 for 26 from 8 overs and Anthony supporting well with 3 for 24 off 8 overs.

Guyana Under-19 batsman Kevlon Anderson and left-arm spinner Kelvin Umroa (10) were the only Lower Corentyne batsmen to register double-figure. Anderson batted with commonsense to stroke a mature 54 runs.

Essequibo, sensing victory at the innings break, started their reply and by the 4th over they lost opener Mark Williams, caught behind off Kassim Khan for 2, with the score on 16.

Opener Kevon Boodie (27) and last game’s centurion Kemol Savory propelled their team closer to the total made by Lower Corentyne before Kassim Khan had Savory caught for 20.

Ricardo Adams (31) was enough to take his team to victory in the 36th over, finishing on 114-7 in the process defeating Lower Corentyne by 3 wickets.

Bowling for Lower Corentyne, Umroa had figures of 3-19 from 9 overs, supported by Veerasammy Permaul and Kassim Khan with 2 wickets apiece.

Ricardo Adams for his 31 runs and 4-26 earned himself man-of-the-match honours and was presented with a trophy by match referee Moses Ramnarine.

Over at the Port Mourant ground, West Berbice won the coin toss and inserted Upper Corentyne to take first strike – a move which paid off effectively as the Upper Corentyne batsmen found it hard to score. Three of them failed to get off the mark.

They were eventually bowled out for a paltry 51 in 24 overs with Andy Mohan (10 off 23 balls) and Shawn Pereira (10 off 26) the only batsmen to achieve double figures.

Bowling for West Berbice, Gudakesh Motie was the main destroyer with 4-18 from 8 overs while Javed Karim, Kevin Sinclair and Kevon Jawahir had two wickets each.

In their turn at the crease, West Berbice wasted no time in overhauling the total as they reached victory in the 11th over ending on 52-3 with Guyana Under-19 player Javed Karim 27 (3×4) not out leading the charge. They won by seven wickets.