CPL was a learning curve, says Shepherd

THE Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is not just another T20 tournament. Soon after it was launched some six years ago, a few called it a tournament meant to entertain spectators, while others saw it as a money-spinner for the owners of the respective franchises.

But, today, this tournament has turned out to be a launching pad for many youngsters.

Call it entertainment or a money-spinner, this tournament is a learning curve for everyone. And the depth of this statement can be gauged if one takes a look at the three-game performances of 23-year-old Romario Shepherd.

Shepherd was impressive on debut, claiming 3-29 against the Trinbago Knight Riders. He was also instrumental in the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ win in the first playoff match, where they became the first team this year to reach the final.

They, however, finished as runners-up for the fourth time in CPL history.

However, the Berbician told Chronicle Sport yesterday that he had soaked up as much knowledge as he could during the sixth edition of the tournament.

“It really was an amazing experience,” he said.

“Working with the coaches, guys like Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir and even Luke Ronchi was great. I learnt so much from them and other players. Tanvir taught me some stuff on the slower ball and what type of field you set for certain type of batsmen, among other ideas.

“(I learnt) further things like game awareness, field setting, and game plan among other things,” Shepherd said.

He added, “Rubbing shoulders with some top-cricketers was just one of those awesome experiences you can learn a lot from.”

In fact, the CPL has wiped away stage fright from many youngsters because they are already used to playing to massive crowds rooting for their team. Also, with the many legends in the dugouts encouraging them, this was a fairy-tale experience for any youngster.