Blairmont beat arch-rivals Albion to reach final

FOR the second time this year, Blairmont Community Centre (BCC) defeated Albion Community Centre (ACC) in a semi-final of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) junior cricket tournament.

After knocking them out of the New York Business Group Under-19 tournament, BCC defeated ACC by 56 runs to join Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets in the grand final which would be played shortly.

BCC, after winning the toss, elected to bat first.

Fawaz Gafoor top-scored with 25 and received support from Javed Karim 22, Nigel Deodat 17 and Rameshwar Samaroo 17, as Blairmont were bowled out for 165 from 45.1 overs.

National Under-19 bowler Kevin Umroa took 5 for 37 while Karran Arjpaul, who played for Guyana in 2017, took 2 for 19.

Needing to score 166 for victory from 50 overs, Albion were bowled out for a disappointing 109 in 35.4 despite Kevin Umroa returning with the bat to score 32 and his brother Ritesh a fighting 30.

National Under-17 off-spinner Seon Glasgow was the best bowler with 5 for 27 from 10 overs. Nigel Deodat, another Guyana Youth Player took 2 for 13 while Javed Karim snared 2 for 23 for the hard-working and talented BCC Cricket Club.

Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets had earlier in the week destroyed Tucber Park Cricket Club by eight wickets to advance to the final.