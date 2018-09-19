Beharry Group of Companies presents $1.5M cheque to ‘Green Machine’

…Dwayne Schroeder to captain team as GRFU selects strong, experienced side

WITH the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 7s championship set for this weekend in Barbados, the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) yesterday received a boost from one of its most loyal corporate supporters – Edward B Beharry & Company Limited.

At a simple, yet significant presentation yesterday, the company, known for its wide variety of world renowned brands – being the custodians of the KFC franchise in Guyana as well – handed over $1.5M to the GRFU, in their continued support for the Caribbean’s most decorated Sevens Rugby side.

The usually cash-strapped GRFU had a busy year, playing in the CAC Games (7s) and, for the first time, the Americas Rugby Challenge (15s), and president Peter Green believes Beharry’s contribution was not only timely, but also one which the union believes will aid significantly in helping Guyana to retain the title which they surrendered to Jamaica last year in Mexico.

According to Green, Beharry Group of Companies has been the union’s biggest supporters over the years and as such, its continuous show of generosity could only be matched through the players, who he said will deliver in Barbados.

Monique Tiwari, the company’s Brand Manager, told the gathering of reporters that supporting the rugby team now comes as a ‘given’ for the business, since the company is pleased with their results the discipline shown and the fact that they are excellent ambassadors for Guyana.

Tiwari said the company is pleased to be associated with the GRFU and the Sevens Rugby team, and she also wished them well in their quest to regain regional supremacy in Barbados.

Meanwhile, head coach Sherlock Solomon announced the team for the important RAN tournament, naming Dwayne Schroeder as captain of the side that includes Avery Corbin, Vallon Adams, Rickford Cummings, Richard Staglon, Ronald Mayers, Osei McKenzie, Lancelot Adonis, Jamal Angus, Claudius Butts, Peabo Hamilton and Patrick King.

In naming the team, Solomon said he went with a side that was experienced and one that he was certain will deliver.

The veteran coach said apart from reigning champions who upset the multiple-time winners Guyana 28-24 in the closing seconds of extra time last year, the likes of Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Trinidad and Tobago will also be a tough challenge. However, he’s confident that the 12-man team selected is good enough to bring the title back to Guyana.

Guyana will open their campaign against Curacao on September 22 at the Barbados Polo Club in Saint James. The winners of the two-day tournament will become eligible for the 2019 Hong Kong Sevens qualifier tournament and two teams will also advance to the 2019 Pan American Games.

The format for this year’s tournament includes pool play for both the men’s and women’s divisions. With 14 teams, the men’s teams are seeded into four pools. The top two from each men’s pool will go through to an eight-team knockout and the bottom six will go through to a tournament with two pools of three.

Guyana, in the men’s division will be placed in Pool B alongside hosts Barbados, as well as Curacao. The women, who have won the Caribbean title five times, are in Pool A in their championship, with Mexico, Dominican Republic, Barbados and St Lucia.