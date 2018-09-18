Teens remanded for murder of senior citizen

Two teenagers were on Tuesday remanded for the murder of 72-year-old Krishnachand Dabee, who battered body was found in his Annandale South, East Coast Demerara home last month.

The teens, a 16-year old-who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, the day of his appearance at court and a 14-year-old, appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court and were not required to plea to the charge which alleged that on August 27, 2018 they murdered Dabee at his Lot 149 Annandale home during the course of a robbery. The matter was held in camera and the teens were remanded to prison until October 8,2018.

According to reports,the teens were nabbed over the weekend by Police in ‘C’ Division after allegedly confessing to the murder of the pensioner.

The pensioner was found lying at the bottom of the rear stairs of his two-storey, wooden house on August 27. His body bore injuries to the head and near the right eye. There were bloodstains on the ground next to a water barrel where the body was found and a blood-stained stone was found near the body.

Reports indicate that his body was discovered by his 40-year-old daughter,who is a lecturer at the University of Guyana.

It is alleged that his daughter was trying to make contact with him on his landline phone, but it went unanswered after several calls.

She then immediately visited the Vigilance Police Station and made a report.A police team was dispatched to Dabee’s address and on arrival, found him lying in his yard face up with injuries to his right eye and to the back of his head.

The police made checks in the house and discovered that it was ransacked.

One neighbour said the pensioner and his wife lived in the home and about one month ago, they were tied up and robbed. The woman, who was hospitalised, did not return to the house. Instead, the neighbour said, she (wife), moved into a senior citizens home and her husband, had since lived alone.

“The wife see who were the bandits and never wanted to return home. She sick since then. She expected that the bandits would have returned and they come back and kill the man now,” another neighbour said.

An autopsy found the 72-year-old man died from blunt trauma to the head, a fractured neck and spine.