Pradoville2: A well-hatched, executed plan

Dear Editor

ROBESON Benn’s statement that the genesis of Pradoville 2 was as a result of security concerns for the wellbeing of then Cabinet members that arose out of the criminal terror that broke out in 2002, particularly with the death of Minister Satyadeow Sawh, is as asinine as it is illogical and contemptuous.

Please refer to Demerarawaves, September 12, 2018 titled, “Pradoville 2 established in response to violent crime wave’’ – Robeson Benn.

In fact, it is the response of someone who has run out of excuses. First of all, it is a standard procedure that where there are high levels of criminal activity, in any given State, the security arrangements for any government and its Cabinet officers are doubled and intensified. And this procedure becomes even more significant where there is an insurgency, as was the case in Guyana.

Secondly, there probably may have been instances in other states, stricken by, for example, civil war, where the most important persons of State are housed in a particular area for their and families’ safety.

Thirdly, if what Benn claims about the safety of his former PPP/C colleague ministers is true, why did preparations to move to Pradoville 2 not begin immediately after the outbreak of such violence in 2002, but instead commenced in 2010, when the sale of the house lots commenced, which would have been some four years after Minister Sawh’s death?

Fourthly, Benn also mentioned “…when ministers were being attacked”. Editor, we are aware of the numerous incidents of violence and attacks on persons that would have occurred during the period of the “Troubles”, but I cannot recall any other PPP/C government ministers or high-ranking officials of State who became targets during those frightening years. Maybe Benn should remind us who these “ministers” were.

The mechanisms which hatched Pradoville2 were all well planned and executed for its intended purposes. One only has to observe the role of former Housing Minister Irfaan Ali in personally overseeing the dispatching of titles to understand the meticulousness that was the planning in this enterprise. Nice try, Robeson! But your explanation continues along the same lines of the well- known PPP/C orgy of deception.

Regards

Earl Hamilton