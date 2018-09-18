Need for some security

– around Promenade Gardens

Dear Editor,

THE Promenade Gardens down on Middle and Carmichael Streets is touted as an oasis nestled in busy Georgetown where family and friends should be able to enjoy some serenity amidst the profusion of bright flowers and luscious plants.

This small slice of heaven is, however, home to criminals eager to prey on persons innocently attempting to score some semblance of peace.

Just last Saturday, it was around 12:30hours, literally in broad daylight, when a few friends and I were taking a break between our busy work and school schedules. The Gardens seemed like a good idea, you know, because we’re always told that we should spend less time on our cellphones and computers and enjoy the sunshine and the outdoors like in the good ole days?

So here we were, casually walking out of the Gardens, almost directly in front of the guard hut, situated at the Waterloo Street entrance, when we were confronted by a man seeking to relieve us of our valuables. He tried relieving me of my cellphone first, and as we would say, he “roughed me up”.

My male friend intervened to save me, but then became the source of this man’s aggression. Similarly, my friend was “roughed up” and his phone taken away before the man made good his escape by jumping over the fence nearest to Middle Street. I suppose the rest is history.

More than being infuriated that we were assaulted and robbed, the most frustrating part of this entire ordeal is that it took place just a few feet away from the guard hut, where there was no guard to intervene on our behalf.

Now I’m no expert on guard duties, but I do believe preventing an assault and robbery should be somewhere in those duties. God knows, the way we tried to fight this criminal off, we could’ve easily been harmed in that process.

What if he’d pulled a knife on us? What would have happened there?

And there is some subliminal anger that there were other groups of persons in the Gardens at the time that could’ve easily heard my screams for help, but refused to respond.

Yeah! I understand that personal safety comes first! But you hear a bunch of teenagers screaming for help! In my mind at least, that would mean that they need some assistance. But no! There was none!

When I made the report to the Brickdam Police Station, I was informed that these robberies have become almost a regular occurrence at the Promenade Gardens. The police are aware of the situation and are planning to look into it. Hopefully, sooner than later.

I thank the most High God that nothing major happened to my friends and I, and I do hope that the matter is looked into, lest more persons have to go through this trauma or, God forbid, are hurt worse. Better must come.

Regards

Frustrated Citizen