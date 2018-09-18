Cops on criminal charges over Coin Restaurant and Bar incident

Two serving members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) found themselves on the wrong side of the law, when they appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on two criminal charges.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Mahendra Singh, 32 of Pike Street, Kitty was charged for wrongfully restraining Perry Barker from leaving the Coin Restaurant And Bar on August 15,2018 at Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Meanwhile, Corporal Christopher Dharamraj was charged for assaulting Barker on the day in question.The 30-year-old Diamond Housing Scheme resident denied the charge.

Both men were represented by attorney-at-law, Bernard DaSliva. According to the facts presented in court on the day in question, Singh was managing the bar in partnership with Dharamraj.

When Perry entered the establishment the two men ended up in an argument with him. Perry was assaulted by Dharamraj while Singh pushed him into a toilet and locked the door.

Perry managed to escape and reported the matter to the police. Both Cops were released on $20,000 bail each and the matter was adjourned until September 24,2018.

Meanwhile, in a surprise move at the court on Tuesday , reporters who were seated in court were approached by police Sergeant Tracy-Ann Gittens and told not to take the cops photos.When the reporters questioned Gittens, she replied “because I said so” in a harsh tone.

According to reports Barker, a taxi driver went to the Coin Restaurant And Bar ” to pick up some girls”.

The two cops then allegedly assaulted Barker and locked him inside the bathroom.

The police Office of Professional Responsibility has gotten involved in the matter following the conflicting reports over the ownership of the establishment and given the type of activities which reportedly takes place there as well as the alleged assault of the taxi driver.

The two officers have been removed from the “A” Division of the police force.